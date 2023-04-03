Apple’s Mixed Reality headset may still debut at WWDC 2023

Two months from now, Apple will hold the WWDC 2023 keynote. Besides the long-awaited iOS 17 preview, the Cupertino firm is set to announce its first Mixed Reality headset. While a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company is delaying the mass production of this headset for a few months, it seems this change won’t impact Apple from unveiling its Mixed Reality product in June.

Now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, writes that WWDC 2023 will likely showcase the Mixed Reality headset, including the new xrOS operating system, its accompanying services, and, perhaps, a software development kit and platform for developers to write new types of apps for this product.

Gurman also points out what Susan Prescott, Apple’s head of developer relations, said in a press release that the Cupertino firm “can’t wait” to host “this very special event,” which is the “biggest and most exciting yet.” The journalist believes that while it isn’t uncommon for the company to use that kind of hyperbole, Apple is teasing a greater announcement this time.

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset

Apple’s Mixed Reality headset will likely run xrOS. These are some of the expected features, according to Mark Gurman:

VR FaceTime Experience: Apple will offer a VR-like FaceTime experience. The one-on-one call will “realistically render a user’s face and full body in virtual reality.” It will make two people communicate and feel like they’re in the same room. Additional users will be displayed as an icon or Memoji.

In-air typing: Apple will offer innovative in-air typing since the Reality Pro won’t have a remote control. Although the first experience won’t be as good as the Cupertino firm wants, users can also use their iPhones to type.

Immersive video watching: A main core of Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset will be immersive video watching. Apple is said to be working with Disney, Dolby and bringing its own Apple TV Plus material.

Mac Integration: xrOS will integrate with macOS as the Reality Pro headset could work as a Mac display in virtual reality.”

iPhone-like environment: xrOS will rely on many applications iPhone users are familiar with. Gurman says xrOS’ “main interface will be nearly identical to that of the iPhone and iPad,” with a home screen with a grid of icons that can be organized. Users will be able to pin widgets.