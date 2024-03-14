Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 AirPods Pro 2 Google Gemini Apple Vision Pro Review iPhone 16 macOS 14 watchOS 10 Apple Watch Series 9
Home Tech Apps & Software

Apple’s latest AI acquisition might bring a killer feature to iPhone

By
Published Mar 14th, 2024 4:06PM EDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook before WWDC 2023 keynote kicked off
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple bought a Canadian AI startup earlier this year. As the company promises big AI announcements for 2024, this acquisition might help bring a killer feature that no other competitor has yet: on-device AI.

According to the journalist, Apple bought DarwinAI, which developed AI technology for “visually inspecting components during the manufacturing process (…), but one of its core technologies is making artificial intelligence systems smaller and faster.”

Since Apple is on a big privacy push, being able to run AI on the device rather than entirely in the cloud could be one of the best features Apple could announce at WWDC 2024.

If we combine this report with a paper Apple published last year, it’s almost guaranteed that the company will introduce on-device AI features instead of running them in the cloud.

In this study, Apple researchers say that they can make AI models run up to twice the size of the iPhone’s memory by using windowing and row-column bundling:

  • Windowing: It loads parameters for only the past few tokens, reusing activations from recently computed tokens. This sliding windows approach reduces the number of IO requests to load weights.
  • Row-column bundling: It stores a concatenated row and column of the up-projection and down-projection layers to read bigger contiguous chunks from flash memory. This increases throughput by reading larger chunks.

Apple is also testing generative AI to help customers with service requests. With iOS 18, the company will likely add a feature for its software for auto-creating presentations, completing blocks of text, and even a new version of Xcode that will help developers write code.

iOS 18 is expected to be announced during the WWDC 2024 keynote. More features should be available later this year when the company unveils the iPhone 16 lineup with A18 chips.

Don’t Miss: iOS 18: Release date, AI, supported iPhones, and everything we know

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News