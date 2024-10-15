Apple Watch Ultra 2 unlocks 4 new features with watchOS 11

A year after releasing the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple updated its wearable with a new color this year. While many expected a new rugged watch alongside the latest Apple Watch Series 10, the company opted to keep selling the same model for another year. However, despite the new color, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 shares several features with the Apple Watch Series 10 while still beating the cheaper smartwatch’s specs.

These are the new features watchOS 11 unlocks for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that you might have thought were exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 10.

Tides app: During the iPhone 16 event, Apple announced a new Tides app, which lets users access seven rolling days of forecasted tidal information for coastlines and surf spots around the globe. The app includes information on high and low tides, rising and falling tides, tide height and direction, and sunrise and sunset, all plotted against a timeline. While the app was announced alongside the Apple Watch Series 10, it also works with Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Powerful speakers: Another perk of the Apple Watch Series 10 is the ability to listen to songs and podcasts with its built-in speakers. While Apple highlights this new feature on its cheaper models, it also made this feature available on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. In addition, the company says the Apple Watch Ultra speaker is louder than the one on the Series 10.

Sleep Apnea Detection: To detect sleep apnea, the Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small wrist movements that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns. This is tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances. It’s available for Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 10, and Series 9.

Expanded Double Tap: Last but not least, Apple expanded the Double Tap feature across the operating system with watchOS 11. Now, it can be used with any app to scroll down a page or even select a command—such as replying to a message.

Wrap up

In addition to these new features unlocked by watchOS 11, Apple’s most expensive watch has a larger display, better GPS antennas, more powerful speakers and microphones, and its battery lasts twice as long as the Apple Watch Series 10.

If you bought one last year, you now have plenty of new features to enjoy. And if you still haven’t bought an Ultra, it’s still the most advanced watch Apple has made.