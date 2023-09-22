Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 now available, but without their best new feature

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are finally available to purchase. After a long pre-order period, from the Wonderlust event until today, users can get the new versions of the best watches Apple sells.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While we already knew that this year would be more focused on the software rather than hardware, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 bring a few new welcomed features. For example, Series 9 now has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, while the Ultra 2 can go as high as 3,000 nits – Apple’s brightest display ever in any of its products. Interestingly, both wearables can go as low as one nit, perfect for dark environments.

After a few years of no processor upgrades, Apple is giving us a new, powerful S9 SiP with 64GB of storage. This chip is faster, more efficient, and unlocks new features. A new 4-core Neural Engine can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as its predecessor.

That said, you can now use on-device Siri. For requests that do not require information from the internet, such as starting a workout or setting a timer, Siri does not rely on Wi-Fi or cellular networks, resulting in quicker and more reliable responses. In addition, dictation is up to 25% more accurate than the previous generation.

The new ultrawide-band chip adds Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 family, which gives you distance and direction, as well as visual, haptic, and audio guidance to a misplaced iPhone.

Unfortunately, the double tap gesture, one of the best features of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, will only be available later. This function lets people control the Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display by tapping the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on the Watch.

Praised for reviewers, Apple gave demo units with beta software so they could talk about it, even though this function will likely arrive in a month or two with watchOS 10.1.

Below, you can learn all about the Apple Watch Series 9.