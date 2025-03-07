Apple Watch Series 10 just dropped to $299 and you need one in your life

As a longtime user of most of Apple’s products, I have to say that I’ve been less impressed with the company’s recent updates. Yes, each new iteration of an iPhone or MacBook obviously refines and improves upon the last. But lately, it seems like Apple is focused mainly on trying to catch up in the AI wars, and other things are falling through the cracks.

Despite all that, there was one update released last year that I was pretty impressed with — the Apple Watch Series 10. It’s not a massive update with tons of new features, and it’s still missing the pulse oximetry feature that Apple was forced to remove in the US. However, it features a thinner design that’s so much sleeker on the wrist, plus larger displays with narrower bezels around them. It’s absolutely gorgeous, and it’s currently on sale starting at just $299. If ever there was a time to upgrade to a Series 10 model, it’s right now while it’s on sale at all-time low prices.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the model that I personally use. To be frank, I have tested dozens of other smartwatch models, and I wouldn’t consider using any of them over the Series 10. With or without a blood oxygen sensor like the older models have, it’s easily the best smartwatch for most Apple users.

The only other model that piques my interest is the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is a fantastic upgrade from Apple’s regular smartwatch models. But it’s also massive, and it’s way too big for my wrist. If you’re interested in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, you should know that it’s currently on sale with a $67 discount if you want the black titanium model. That’s not the best deal I’ve seen, but it’s still a pretty solid bargain.

As for the Series 10 model, it appeals to a much wider range of users. It also comes in two sizes that look great on just about any wrist size. You can read BGR’s in-depth Apple Watch Series 10 review to learn all about what makes this model so impressive.

One of my favorite features is the enhanced sleep tracking that’s bolstered by Apple’s newer temperature sensor. I have issues falling asleep and staying asleep, so it’s great to get some insights into which sleep aids work best when I try new ones. The good news is that Apple’s sleep tracking still works great for me, even without pulse oximetry.

On top of that, the new design with a larger screen is so sleek. I love how thin the Series 10 is on my wrist. Also, believe it or not, the bigger 46mm model actually has a larger display than the Ultra 2, even though the Ultra 2’s overall footprint is bigger. That’s how narrow the bezels are on Apple’s latest model!

There are plenty of other great features on the Apple Watch Series 10, of course. It’s not Apple’s biggest update ever, but it definitely refines much of what made the Series 8 and Series 9 models so impressive.

Just like I stated earlier, prices start at just $299 right now, and most of Apple’s different colorways are on sale. Also, the 46mm GPS version is on sale starting at $329 instead of $429. Those are both all-time low prices.

If you want cellular connectivity in addition to GPS, prices start at $399 instead of $499 for the 41mm Cellular + GPS Apple Watch Series 10. Again, that’s the lowest price ever for this SKU.

Be sure to visit our extensive guide for all the best Apple Watch deals on other models, including previous-generation Apple Watches that are on sale with deep discounts.