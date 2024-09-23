Apple Watch Series 10 buyers are already complaining that Jet Black scratches easily

What’s the price of beauty? Apple just released the Apple Watch Series 10 this past Friday with a new Jet Black finish. Many customers instantly remembered the good old days of the iPhone 7 in a similar colorway. However, if you were one of the people who bought the iPhone in that finish, you know that it was very prone to grease buildup and, even worse, scratching.

After all these years, Apple probably learned how to improve the manufacturing process of that finish so the Apple Watch wouldn’t scratch as easily as the iPhone did eight years ago, right? Well, according to some Redditors, Jet Black still scratches very easily on the Apple Watch Series 10.

In several shared images, it’s possible to see the Jet Black body full of abrasions, which was pretty common with the iPhone 7. However, it doesn’t seem to stop Apple customers. The thread creator wrote: “I hope it’s visible. I would say it’s very hard to notice, to be honest. I still love the watch and definitely will buy it.”

Another user wrote, ” I noticed that, too. Only four hours out of the box, no contact between the body and anything other than my clean fingers. I can see two scratches already. I knew what I was getting into, though.” On the thread, one Redditor pointed out that scratches aren’t exclusive to this new Apple Watch Series 10 in Jet Black: “I’ve never owned an Apple Watch that didn’t scratch. I’ve even owned the ceramic one too. I rock climb with them, so they all got minor cosmetic damage to some degree despite the ruggedness.”

In another discussion thread, a Redditor pointed out that even the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a Black finish isn’t scratch-proof. They posted: “I brushed up against an aluminum /metal door handle while checking my mail once. This is the result.”

While Apple Watches are pretty tough, they aren’t scratch-proof. This is why many customers suggest buying a bezel protector. Another option, of course, is getting AppleCare+, which lets you replace your model for a fee.

That said, if you’re on the verge of buying the new Apple Watch Series 10 in Jet Black, just make sure you’re fine with the possible infinite abrasions it will have, even if you’re extra careful. Below, you can learn more about this watch.