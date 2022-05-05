Apple Watch SE 2 might get better specs and a price hike

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most highly-anticipated wearable coming out this year. Rumors say the device could feature a temperature sensor and other improvements for fitness and health tracking. But a brand new report indicates that the Apple Watch SE 2 should also be on your radar, despite the imminent price hike.

The new mid-range Apple Watch model will reportedly feature higher specifications than its predecessor, including support for ECG.

Apple Watch SE 2 price hike

A recent report said Apple might soon discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3. The Series 3 hardware has overstayed its welcome, and the Apple Watch SE is a much better option for anyone considering getting an affordable Apple wearable.

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for the 40mm model, and that’s before taking into account all of the discounts retailers offer. That’s $80 more than the Apple Watch Series 3, but it also nets you much better specs. You get a larger display, a faster chip, cellular connectivity, and better health features. That includes a better heart sensor, support for fall detection, and noise monitoring.

If Apple plans to retire the Series 3, it makes sense for the current SE model to stay in the Apple Watch lineup once the Series 8 and SE 2 models arrive. This would mean the current Apple Watch SE might get a price drop as a result, but we’re only speculating.

A new report supports such a scenario, as a leaker claims the Apple Watch SE 2 will have a higher price tag than before. The 40mm model might start at $299. If accurate, the 44mm should cost $329, or $20 more than the current model.

Rumored specs upgrade

A price increase for the Apple Watch SE 2 isn’t unexpected. The current economic landscape will lead to price hikes for various products. Some iPhone 14 models might also be more expensive than their predecessors.

But the specs upgrades that Apple has reportedly prepared for the new SE model will make the price hike bearable. Apparently, the Apple Watch SE will feature the same dual-core S7 SiP chip that powers the current Series 7. That’s a significant upgrade for the mid-range Watch, putting it on par with the current high-end model.

Other specs improvements include an always-on display, better audio, and support for ECG. That’s a feature that Apple introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4, with the ECG sensor being present on every new high-end model since then.

If this information is accurate, then the Apple Watch SE 2 price will be easier to swallow. You’ll be getting an Apple Watch Series 7 experience starting at $299 rather than $399.

Apple will probably unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 in mid-September, according to the iPhone 14 series.

