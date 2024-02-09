Apple Vision Pro resale prices skyrocket overseas, but they’re useless outside the US

Apple Vision Pro‘s official price starts at $3,499. While its availability is restricted to Apple, you won’t find this spatial computer on BestBuy, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and so on; it doesn’t stop people from trying to sell this device on eBay and even overseas, where it technically doesn’t work.

While a few reports highlight how this device is sold at absurd prices of over $5,000 overseas, you should see scalpers’ prices for Apple Vision Pro in Brazil: Over $6,600. While I should mention that this is likely the price Apple could sell this spatial computer in Brazil (No joking, most Apple products cost at least twice as much as in the US), I can’t stress enough how you shouldn’t buy this device overseas.

The first reason is obvious: Apple Vision Pro is an outstanding device, but it’s already a stretch even for a $3,499 price tag. Paying more than that for a first-generation product that needs many improvements, it’s just nonsense.

If overpaying is not a problem, you should consider Apple’s lack of support for your “international” Vision Pro. Repairing this device is already expensive (and exclusive to the US), but worse than that is locking yourself out of your spatial computer and couldn’t resetting it because you can’t travel to an Apple Store in the US since you live in a different country.

Lastly, BGR‘s Chris Smith highlighted why you shouldn’t buy the Vision Pro outside the US from your friendly neighborhood scalper. Apple has strict rules about how this device works, which includes:

US Apple ID for downloading apps from the App Store

Apple Music and TV app purchases require an Apple ID region set to the US

Lack of Apple Support outside the US

Unavailability of certain apps, features, or content

And if you wear glasses, you need a ZEISS prescription, which you can’t get outside the US.

That said, Apple Vision Pro’s price is not worth paying if you’re outside the US. Especially when dealing with your country’s customs. If you don’t declare this $3,499 product, you’re likely committing fraud in your home country, which could make travel with your Vision Pro an issue, despite the extra taxes you’ll eventually have to pay.

With Apple Vision Pro’s international expansion set to start sooner rather than later, you should at least wait a bit more until buying this spatial computer in the US. Seriously, wait for Apple to take off some of the Apple ID limitations.