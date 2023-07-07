Apple Vision Pro buying experience will reportedly be by appointment only

Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s first spatial computer, will debut in early 2024 in the US. In his latest report, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman details Apple’s plans to offer this $3,499 headset to customers in the best way possible.

As previously reported, the Cupertino firm will have special store areas with “headset demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers.” While Apple Vision Pro will be sold in all Apple Stores locations in the US, major areas such as New York and Los Angeles will feature a demo area so customers can discover the best fit and how to use the device.

People familiar with the plans say Apple will ask in-store buyers to make an appointment to buy the product; for those who need a vision prescription, the company will require information about the lens via an online portal.

Gurman reports that Apple is developing an iPhone app to scan a person’s head to determine the right light seal. That said, even if customers choose to buy Apple Vision Pro online, they will also have to upload this information to determine accessory sizing.

Interestingly enough, only one or two demo units would be available per store due to limited supply and the high cost of the devices. In addition, third-party resellers could only offer the Vision Pro headset in 2025.

What’s also interesting in this report is that Apple could be readying an international expansion for the Vision Pro in late 2024 for Canada and the UK, with other European and Asian countries to follow. Gurman writes: “Apple engineers are working to localize the device for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea, the people [familiar with the matter] said.”

With that in mind, it’s most likely that a proper international expansion will occur by 2026 when Apple releases the second generation of Vision Pro. Until there, only a few countries will get the AR/VR headset, mostly due to difficulties in manufacturing this device.