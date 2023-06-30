Apple trade-in values increase again as iPhone 15 release nears

Once again, Apple is increasing the trade-in values of some of its products ahead of fall announcements. As first spotted by MacRumors, Apple is ready to hand out a bit more for some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models when customers trade them in for newer devices.

Interestingly enough, Apple has also decreased the value of some products after the iOS 17 announcement and new Macs became available. The iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus are now worth $10 less than before, while the Mac Studio is worth $75 less.

That said, these are some of the iPhones that got a price increase with the company’s trade-in program:

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $640 (Up from $630)

iPhone 12 Pro Max: $460 (Up from $420)

iPhone 12 Pro $360 (Up from $350)

iPhone 11 Pro $250 (Up from $240)

Alongside the iPhone models that won’t support iOS 17, Apple has again decreased the trade-in value for the iPhone 12 mini, as it’s now worth $200 (previously $220).

For Macs, Apple improved the trade-in values of the MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Even the iMac and MacBook Air have received a price increase, although they are still worth less than at the beginning of the year.

MacBook Pro: $795 (Up from $775)

MacBook Air: $460 (Up from $450)

Mac mini: $425 (Up from $405)

iMac $535 (Up from $510)

Mac Studio $1,425 (Previously $1,500)

For Apple Watch trade-in values, the Apple Watch Series 6 is now worth $115 (up from $110), Apple Watch SE is $90 (up from $85), and the Apple Watch Series 5 is also $90 (up from $85).

As the new iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch Series 9 are coming later this September, this could be the best moment to offer your Apple device and get a gift card before trade-in values change once again when these products become available.

You can find the list of trade-in values for Apple products and Android smartphones on Apple’s trade-in website.