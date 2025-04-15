Apple to offer 10% discount for customers who recycle their accessories in-store

Apple is planning a one-of-a-kind discount for customers who recycle their accessories in-store. While we are familiar with the company’s trade-in offerings, some products are not part of this program, including AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencil, watch bands, cases, Mac peripherals, and other small Apple accessories.

However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is launching an in-store recycling promotion tomorrow, which will run from April 16 to May 16. The journalist says Apple will offer up to $20 off when customers recycle their Apple accessories.

Here’s what he wrote in an X post: “Apple plans to launch an in-store recycling promotion tomorrow, giving a 10% discount (up to $20 off) on Apple accessories — including AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencil, watch bands, cases, Mac peripherals — when bringing in items not eligible for trade-in credit. Runs for a month.”

Apple plans to launch an in-store recycling promotion tomorrow, giving a 10% discount (up to $20 off) on Apple accessories — including AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencil, watch bands, cases, Mac peripherals — when bringing in items not eligible for trade-in credit. Runs for a month. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 15, 2025

This is the first time the company has done something like this. Generally, users can take Apple accessories to its stores for free recycling. This time, Apple might entice customers to use the credit to buy new watch bands, Apple cases, peripherals, or even new AirPods. After all, some accessories, like the company’s earbuds, are essentially worthless once their battery dies.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

BGR is still waiting for Apple to confirm this trade-in discount for accessories. However, it’s possible that it might be part of the company’s efforts to celebrate Earth Day and highlight its plans to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030.

It’s also unclear how much Apple will offer for these accessories, as some of them don’t cost much. That said, it’s unlikely that an old iPhone case will be worth the same as a first-gen Apple Pencil or a pair of AirPods 2.

We expect Apple to announce its Earth Day celebrations in the coming days, including possible special content for Apple TV+, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music, Apple Books, and more.