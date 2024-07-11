Apple lowers Android trade-in values after Samsung announced new phones

After Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, it seems that Apple isn’t especially concerned about winning over Android users who plan to get an iPhone instead of Samsung’s foldable phones. The company just lowered trade-in values for some high-end Android phones, and some other Apple products also had a readjustment.

Every few months, Apple raises or reduces its trade-in prices, depending on the products it launched or plans to release. With the recently released M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, and with new iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, and iPads expected in the near future, Apple has recently reduced the trade-in price for several models.

Starting with Android phones, MacRumors notes that some models have a high depreciation value:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Up to $235 (Previously $270)

Up to $235 (Previously $270) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to $170 (Previously $235)

Up to $170 (Previously $235) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Up to $140 (Previously $150)

Up to $140 (Previously $150) Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $125 (Previously $150)

If you are only thinking about value, trading in your old phone for a new Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 during pre-orders is a better option than getting an iPhone at this moment.

Besides that, Apple has lowered trade-in values for some recent iPhone models as well:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (Previously $630)

Up to $620 (Previously $630) iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $400 (Previously $420)

Apple also decreased the trade-in value of Apple Watch, Mac, and iPad models:

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $355 (Previously $360)

Up to $355 (Previously $360) Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Up to $90 (Previously $110)

Up to $90 (Previously $110) Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $125 (Previously $140)

Up to $125 (Previously $140) MacBook Pro: Up to $925 (Previously $1,010)

Up to $925 (Previously $1,010) MacBook Air: Up to $485 (Previously $525)

Up to $485 (Previously $525) MacBook: Up to $130 (Previously $145)

Up to $130 (Previously $145) iMac: Up to $330 (Previously $420)

Up to $330 (Previously $420) iPad Pro: Up to $565 (Previously $580)

Up to $565 (Previously $580) iPad: Up to $225 (Previously $250)

It’s unclear if Apple plans to lower the trade-in value of those models even further or if they could get a boost when the company releases new products this fall.

BGR will let you know once Apple updates this list again. The full list is on Apple’s trade-in website.