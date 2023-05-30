Apple teases Reality Pro headset with AR WWDC 2023 Easter egg

WWDC 2023 is less than a week away, and Apple has just released its AR experience teasing the upcoming event. While it’s usual for the company to bring AR Easter eggs ahead of official events, rumors expect this WWDC to be the keynote Apple will finally unveil its mixed reality headset.

That said, we cannot see anything besides a hint at the Reality Pro headset. The AR experience, which shows a morphing ARApple logo with the date of WWDC 2023, is live on Apple’s events website.

Although we heard several times that Apple’s invite teased a mixed reality headset announcement, this, indeed, seems to be the year we’ll see the Cupertino firm entering a new market.

Rumors suggest Reality Pro is the name of Apple’s mixed reality headset. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported on the name. According to Gurman, a shell corporation filed the Reality Pro and Reality One trademark for Apple. This device will likely run xrOS, which potentially stands for “extended reality operating system.”

Analysts believe Apple’s mixed reality headset will feature an “innovative three-display configuration” with two micro OLED 4K displays and another AMOLED panel for low-resolution peripheral vision.

Bloomberg says the headset will be powered by Apple’s M2 processor with 16GB of RAM and additional technology for handling AR and VR graphics. The Information and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple could add even more tech to ensure it runs smoothly.

The Information also believes Apple could add iris scanning tech to its mixed reality headset to help users authenticate purchases, similar to what Face ID and Touch ID currently do.

How to find and see the WWDC AR Easter egg

If you are curious to see Apple’s latest WWDC AR Easter egg with your eyes, you need to jump into the Apple Events webpage on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Apple logo at the top.

The experience will then load on another screen. You can move your iPhone/iPad through the room to see the different angles of the morphing Apple logo that shows the June 5, 2023, date. It’s possible to pinch and expand your finger to get a closer look. Lastly, you can try the morphing Apple logo on a gray background.