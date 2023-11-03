Apple Store app is ready for the holidays with this hidden Easter egg

As we move away from Apple’s Halloween-themed Scary Fast event, the company is now ready for the holiday season. On the company’s Apple Store app, if you search for “Let it snow,” there’s a lovely animation of snow falling while you browse some Apple products.

This holiday season’s easter egg isn’t new, but BGR‘s Joe Wituschek reminded all of us of it on a Threads post. It’s just a nice touch while you do some regular shopping for a bunch of iPhone 15 models, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and maybe some high-end M3 Max MacBook Pro in 16-inch versions, right?

While you purchase a new Apple product for yourself or to gift others, Cupertino has changed its return policy during this holiday season. According to the company, “eligible products at the Apple Store Online that are received between November 3, 2023, and December 25, 2023, may be returned through January 8, 2024.”

That said, all purchases made after December 25, 2023, are subject to the Standard Return Policy. Apple also notes that iPhone purchases that are carrier-financed are not eligible and are subject to the standard return policy.

Users can purchase, during this holiday season, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and accessories using this extended return policy. Apple notes that opened software, electronic software downloads, and Gift Cards are among the products that can’t be returned.

Apple has a long article explaining how return and refunds work, so you don’t have to worry about buying a product from others and then needing to send it back to Apple.

Although the holiday season has barely started, you can keep checking BGR for the best prices of your favorite tech products – especially ahead of Black Friday. We’ll keep you posted on the latest deals.