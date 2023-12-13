Apple Self Service Repair unveils new Diagnostic process, adds support for iPhone 15 and M2 Macs

Apple Self Service Repair program is now adding a new diagnostic tool that gives users more transparency and autonomy to troubleshoot issues. In addition, the service is now available for the iPhone 15 lineup and Mac models powered by the M2 chip, which includes the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro released early this year, the 15-inch MacBook Air unveiled during the WWDC 2023 keynote, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio.

At this moment, it’s unclear when Apple is going to include the new M3 MacBook Pro and iMac models. Self Service Repair also expanded to more European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland.

With this latest expansion, Apple Self Service Repair now supports 35 Apple products in 33 countries and 24 languages.

Apple says this new Diagnostics for Self Service Repair tool is now available in the United States, although it will only land in Europe next year. The company explains that this Diagnostics tool is intended for “users with the knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices. Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions will give customers the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple Self Service Repair Program first launched in the US in April 2022. It gives users the tools to repair electronic devices through manuals, equipment used at the Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations, and genuine Apple parts.

That said, Apple cautions users that only those with experience should try the Self Service Repair Program. Regular customers should visit a professional Apple Authorized Service Provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts, which is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,500 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians, the company reveals.