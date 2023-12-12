Apple seeds watchOS 10.3 beta 1 to developers

With watchOS 10.2 now available, Apple is seeding beta 1 of watchOS 10.3. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this operating system update, but there’s at least one feature that Apple has promised to add during the watchOS 10 cycle.

After adding NameDrop, double-tap gesture, and the ability of Siri to read and log on-device Health requests, Apple needs to add this other feature below to watchOS:

Media suggestions will appear at the top of the Smart Stack if nothing is playing on a nearby HomePod

Although developers can already try watchOS 10.3 beta 1, I wouldn’t recommend downloading it just now, as Apple might take almost a month to release a new beta due to the holidays. That said, This operating system update might be released in early 2024.

Besides watchOS 10.3 beta 1, Apple is also seeding the first testing versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.

With watchOS 10.2, Apple added the ability to ask Siri to read and log on-device Health requests. Users can also automatically view Now Playing when in the proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts. In addition, you can swipe to switch your main watch face after enabling this change under Settings and Clock.

Lastly, this update adds these features:

Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

Once we learn more about watchOS 10.3 beta 1, we’ll make sure to update the story. Another interesting feature we’ve been waiting for, new emojis, will likely be added in a future testing version, most likely around watchOS 10.4.