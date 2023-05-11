Apple seeds second RC version of macOS 13.4 to developers

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

A few days after releasing the macOS 13.4 RC version, Apple seeded a second iteration of what will likely be the final version of the upcoming Mac update. At the moment, it’s unclear why the Cupertino firm had to issue another Release Candidate version.

Unlike macOS 13.3, the macOS 13.4 mostly brings a sports tab for Apple News, in addition to a few bug fixes. This is the release notes of macOS 13.4 RC 2:

Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

In addition, macOS 13.4 RC version offers a simplified beta installation method that Apple introduced with iOS 16.4. While this doesn’t affect how users currently enroll in the developer beta program, it will change after iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 are introduced, as developers will need to download the new beta profiles.

Previously, if you had access to a beta profile, even without being a developer, you could enroll in the program and receive beta updates. Now, you’ll need to provide a developer ID to register in the upcoming beta systems (that said, it won’t affect how public beta works but will stop non-developers from downloading versions they shouldn’t be testing).

The company hasn’t released a second RC version of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, or tvOS 16.5. These operating system updates are expected to launch to the public next week.