Apple seeds new tvOS 17 beta 3 build for developers

After releasing tvOS 17 beta 3, Apple is seeding a second build of this version, as we expect the company to release the public beta of its upcoming operating system. Although anyone can try tvOS 17 beta already, Apple TV users have a lot to be excited about when this system is finally released.

For the first time, the Apple TV hardware integrates with the iPhone camera with the Continuity Camera feature on tvOS 17. With that, Apple added the FaceTime app to the set-top box.

With FaceTime on Apple TV 4K, users can initiate calls directly from Apple TV, start them on iPhone or iPad, and hand them off to Apple TV. It uses Continuity Camera support to connect to the user’s iPhone or iPad wirelessly and leverages the device’s camera and microphone to bring participants together on the TV. It also works with Center Stage, so everyone keeps in the room framed on the screen.

Later this year, video conferencing apps like Webex by Cisco and Zoom will launch on tvOS, bringing their communications capabilities to Apple TV 4K. Developers can use Continuity Camera APIs on Apple TV 4K to integrate the iPhone or iPad camera and microphone into their tvOS app.

In addition, Apple Music Sing will also integrate with Continuity Camera so users can see themselves onscreen and add “entertaining filters” while singing.

While iOS 17 didn’t get a revamped Control Center as it was rumored, tvOS 17 beta did. The new Control Center focuses on making things easier. From there, you can see the system status, the current time, and the active profile. It also makes connecting Bluetooth devices or checking your Home accessories easier.

With fast Profile switching, users just need to wake up the Apple TV with the remote app on the iPhone, and it will automatically switch to that person’s profile, ensuring they have access to their recently watched shows and personalized recommendations.

To improve that experience, customized Settings for Profiles are now saved for each user’s profile with tvOS 17, including their system language and paired AirPods.

Besides a new tvOS 17 beta 3 build, Apple is also seeding a new version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 beta 3.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new in this beta.