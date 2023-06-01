Apple says 8 in 10 iPhones now run iOS 16 as it prepares to unveil iOS 17

Ahead of WWDC 2023 keynote and iOS 17 announcement, Apple updated its developer’s support page to state that 90% of all iPhone models introduced in the last four years are running iOS 16, and 81% of all devices are currently on iOS 16.

The data was updated on May 30, 2023. The last time Apple gave the updated numbers was in February when from all active iPhones, 72% were running iOS 16. With that, iOS 16 is almost as popular as iOS 15 was comparatively, as it had 82% of all active iPhones at the time.

That said, Apple numbers continue to impress compared to Android, which has a much lower base of devices running the latest operating system. Here are the data that matters:

Devices introduced in the last four years:

90% runs iOS 16

8% runs iOS 15

2% runs earlier software

All devices:

81% runs iOS 16

13% runs iOS 15

2% runs earlier software

iOS 16 was responsible for a revamped Lock Screen, improvements to Focus mode and SharePlay, a new Live Activities layer of interactivity, new features to iMessage, Live Text in videos, and much more.

Apple also shared iPadOS 16 adoption as we near iPadOS 17 announcement:

iPad models introduced in the last four years:

76% runs iPadOS 16

18% runs iPadOS 15

6% runs earlier software

All iPad models:

71% runs iPadOS 16

20% runs iPadOS 15

9% runs earlier software

The numbers are still impressive, mostly because people tend to keep the iPad for longer, and since some iPad models didn’t receive iPadOS 16 update, it makes sense why iPadOS 15 still has a large user base.

This Monday, we’ll learn more about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and xrOS. BGR will bring all the details as soon as we learn about the new operating system updates.