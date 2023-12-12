Apple reveals top apps and games of 2023 – here are 4 you should download

After announcing the 2023 App Store Award winners at the end of last month, Apple is now spotlighting this year’s most popular apps and games on its digital store. The selection includes free and paid apps, as well as Apple Arcade games.

Apple says the “App Store is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, recommending the best apps and games to its more than 650 million weekly visitors,” and it selected the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in the US. Of the apps, which I’ll list below, these are my favorite four that you should download right now.

CapCut – Video Editor: It might already be on your iPhone, but CapCut is a brilliant app. In 2023, like many of you, I tried creating some content for TikTok, and although I tried to be fancy and edit my videos on Final Cut Pro, I always ended up on CapCut to automatically create subtitles for my videos. So easy, efficient, and FREE.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: It’s so interesting that GTA San Andreas is one of the top-paid iPhone games of the year. I remember playing San Andreas on my iPad 2 (!!!), and it was really special. This might have something to do with the recently revealed GTA VI.

Goodnotes 6: Goodnotes has always been a favorite of mine. I used this app frequently during college for my readings and for taking notes. These days, I use it for my Italian classes and signing documents with my Apple Pencil. Goodnotes 6 is free to download (and it’s one of the top free iPad apps), but it requires a subscription for all the benefits. Those who bought version 5 can still use all the features at no additional cost.

Snake.io+: Don’t blame me, but I played this Apple Arcade game more than I’m proud to admit. There’s something about Snake.io that is calming and addictive. Totally worth the subscription just to avoid all the annoying ads from the free version.

Those were our favorites, but these were the most downloaded iOS apps and games in 2023:

Top Free iPhone Apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire CapCut – Video Editor Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Threads, an Instagram app TikTok Instagram Google YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream WhatsApp Messenger Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Shadowrocket HotSchedules Procreate Pocket The Wonder Weeks 75 Hard AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Goblin Tools TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome SkyView AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPhone Games

MONOPOLY GO! Roblox Royal Match Subway Surfers Gardenscapes Call of Duty: Mobile Block Blast! Makeover Studio: Makeup Games Parking Jam 3D Survivor!.io

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft Heads Up! Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 MONOPOLY Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Plague Inc. Red’s First Flight Five Nights at Freddy’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Apps

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Google Chrome Disney+ Goodnotes 6 TikTok Amazon Prime Video Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Shadowrocket Nomad Sculpt forScore Toca Life: Hospital Bluebeam Revu for iPad Teach Your Monster to Read AnkiMobile Flashcards Endless Paper ToonSquid

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Subway Surfers Royal Match Among Us! Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games Stumble Guys MONOPOLY GO! Bridge Race Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Stardew Valley MONOPOLY Five Nights at Freddy’s Red’s First Flight Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Plague Inc. Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple Arcade Games