Apple releases new AirPods 4 firmware update

A few days after updating the firmware of several of its AirPods models, Apple has now updated AirPods 4 to version 7B19. That’s the same build available for AirPods Pro 2. However, this firmware won’t bring hearing aid capabilities to Apple’s entry-level earbuds.

At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this build. However, it’s likely about stability improvements. That said, these are the latest firmware updates for all AirPods models:

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with MagSafe charger (USB-C): 7B19

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with MagSafe charger (Lightning): 7B19

AirPods Pro (1st gen): 6F21

AirPods (4th gen): 7B19

AirPods (3rd gen): 6F21

AirPods (2nd gen): 6F21

AirPods Max (Lightning): 6F21

AirPods Max (USB-C): 7A291

AirPods (1st gen): 6.8.8

There isn’t an official method to update your AirPods 4 firmware. Since Apple says the new versions install when AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, the best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there.

To check your AirPods firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds, and tap the “i” next to them to see the current version number.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they update on their own, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates.

Interestingly, a few days ago, Apple released a firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 to all users. It brings new hearing aid features for users in the US and Canada using iOS 18.1.

If we discover anything new with this build, we’ll update this article.