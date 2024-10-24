AirPods Pro 2 firmware update available ahead of iOS 18.1 launch

A few days after releasing a firmware update for almost all AirPods models, Apple has issued a new version of AirPods Pro 2 firmware. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this update. However, it could be related to the new hearing aid features expected to be released next week.

Today’s build is 7B19, up from 7A305, released in September. This version comes a week after Apple accidentally released a beta firmware to all AirPods Pro 2 owners.

With the iOS 18.1 release, AirPods Pro 2 owners will be able to use these earbuds as hearing aid devices. Apple says this update will add the first “all-in-one hearing health experience” that focuses on prevention, awareness, and assistance.

Prevention: The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default, across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm

The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second. On by default, across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm Awareness: In about five minutes, users can take a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations.

In about five minutes, users can take a clinical-grade hearing test based on the standard clinical approach called pure-tone audiometry. The Hearing Test feature leverages advanced acoustic science and provides users with an interactive experience. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations. Assistance: Using the personalized hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro into a clinical-grade hearing aid. After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real-time. This helps them better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

There isn’t an official method to update your AirPods firmware. Since Apple says the new versions install when AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone, the best option is to let both devices charge together for at least 30 minutes.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

To check your AirPods firmware version, you need to open the Settings app, open the Bluetooth menu, find your AirPods or Beats earbuds, and tap the “i” next to them to see the current version number.

If this process doesn’t work, you’ll have to wait until they update on their own, as Apple doesn’t let you manually install these firmware updates.

If we discover anything new with this build, we’ll update this article.