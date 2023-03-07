Apple releases iPhone 14 silicone cases and Apple Watch bands in new colors

After Apple announced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow, the Cupertino firm has also updated the colors for its silicone cases and Apple Watch bands. According to a company’s press release, to join the new iPhone color, Apple is making available four new silicone cases. Here they are:

Canary yellow;

Olive;

Sky;

Iris.

A few days ago, a rumor suggested Apple would release new leather cases for the iPhone 14 Pro, which, at the moment, didn’t happen. That said, the Cupertino firm at least is bringing new Apple Watch band colors for this spring season. Here they are:

Image source: Apple Inc.

Sport Solo Loop Bands: Sprout green, Canary yellow, Olive, and Purple fog.

Sport Band: Olive, Sky, and Orange.

Braided Solo Loop: Olive, Bright Orange, and Purple fog;

Apple also didn’t bring new color options or new bands for the recently-released Apple Watch Ultra.

Usually, during the spring, the company offers a new case and band options for its iPhone and Apple Watch models. During the last two years, Apple brought new accessories after its spring event, but it seems it won’t happen this year, as the company has chosen to share a press release instead.

Since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will only be available starting next Tuesday, Apple could still introduce new cases in between. iPhone 14 Pro users that prefer a leather case will still have the following options to choose from:

Ink

Forest Green

Umber

Midnight

Orange

BGR will let you know if Apple offers new cases or Apple Watch bands in the coming days. As of now, all of the new accessories are already out, but they will take a business day to be delivered. It’s unclear if they’re already available on physical Apple Stores or if we’ll still have to wait a few more days to check them in person.