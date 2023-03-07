Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Shows to Stream No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Best Netflix Shows Apple Watch Deals iOS 16.4 watchOS 10 Best Apple TV+ Shows
Home Tech Mobile

Apple releases iPhone 14 silicone cases and Apple Watch bands in new colors

José Adorno
By
Published Mar 7th, 2023 8:48AM EST
iPhone 14 new silicone cases
Image: Apple Inc.

After Apple announced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow, the Cupertino firm has also updated the colors for its silicone cases and Apple Watch bands. According to a company’s press release, to join the new iPhone color, Apple is making available four new silicone cases. Here they are:

  • Canary yellow;
  • Olive;
  • Sky;
  • Iris.

A few days ago, a rumor suggested Apple would release new leather cases for the iPhone 14 Pro, which, at the moment, didn’t happen. That said, the Cupertino firm at least is bringing new Apple Watch band colors for this spring season. Here they are:

Apple Watch band new colorsImage source: Apple Inc.
  • Sport Solo Loop Bands: Sprout green, Canary yellow, Olive, and Purple fog.
  • Sport Band: Olive, Sky, and Orange.
  • Braided Solo Loop: Olive, Bright Orange, and Purple fog;

Apple also didn’t bring new color options or new bands for the recently-released Apple Watch Ultra.

Usually, during the spring, the company offers a new case and band options for its iPhone and Apple Watch models. During the last two years, Apple brought new accessories after its spring event, but it seems it won’t happen this year, as the company has chosen to share a press release instead.

Since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow will only be available starting next Tuesday, Apple could still introduce new cases in between. iPhone 14 Pro users that prefer a leather case will still have the following options to choose from:

  • Ink
  • Forest Green
  • Umber
  • Midnight
  • Orange

BGR will let you know if Apple offers new cases or Apple Watch bands in the coming days. As of now, all of the new accessories are already out, but they will take a business day to be delivered. It’s unclear if they’re already available on physical Apple Stores or if we’ll still have to wait a few more days to check them in person.

Don’t Miss: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced in new yellow color

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News