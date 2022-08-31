Apple releases iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhones to fix security issues

Nearly a year after the last update for iOS 12, Apple rolled out iOS 12.5.6 on Wednesday.

If you’re still using an older iPhone that can’t update past iOS 12, you should download and install iOS 12.5.6 immediately. Apple explains on its support site that the update addresses a big security issue affecting WebKit. This is the same exploit that Apple patched in iOS 15.6.1. Thankfully, the kernel exploit from that update doesn’t affect older iPhones.

What’s new in the latest version of iOS 12?

Apple says that iOS 12.5.6 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” The update has a fix for CVE-2022-32893. Due to this exploit, “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.” Apple warns that the issue may have been exploited in the wild by threat actors.

Which devices work with iOS 12.5.6?

If you’re wondering whether or not your Apple device is compatible with iOS 12.5.6, here is the full list of devices that the company mentioned on this support page. If your iPhone or iPad is newer, you should download the latest version of iOS 15 instead:

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 5s

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPad Air

iPod touch (6th generation)

How to download and install iOS 12.5.6

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch is simple. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page.

If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, always make sure to back up your iPhone or iPad before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

