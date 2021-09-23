Apple issues urgent update iOS 12.5.5 to fix exploits on older iPhones

Apple rolled out an urgent software update for older iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models this week. If you own an older device, be sure to install iOS 12.5.5 right away. Much like iOS 12.5.4 back in June, this update could keep your aging device safe from dangerous threats.

Thankfully, iOS 15 is compatible with most modern iPhone models. The same is true for many of the latest iPad models and iPadOS 15. Whatever the case, Apple is constantly discovering new threats, so you should always keep your device up to date, no matter how old it is.

What’s new in the latest version of iOS 12?

Apple says that iOS 12.5.5 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” Those updates include fixes for CVE-2021-30860 (a CoreGraphics issue), CVE-2021-30858 (a WebKit issue), and CVE-2021-30869 (an XMU issue). Apple says the first two issues may be actively exploited, and an exploit for the third exists in the wild. In other words, update immediately.

Which devices work with iOS 12.5.5?

If you’re wondering whether or not your Apple device is compatible with iOS 12.5.5, here is the full list of devices that the company mentioned on this support page. If your iPhone or iPad is newer than the ones below, you should download the latest version of iOS 15 instead:

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 5s

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPad Air

iPod touch (6th generation)

How to download and install iOS 12.5.5 profile

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!