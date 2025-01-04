Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!
Home Tech Accessories

Apple released limited edition AirPods 4 for the Year of the Snake

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jan 3rd, 2025 7:37PM EST
Year of the Snake Special Edition AirPods 4.
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple is kicking off the new year with a fun, limited-edition pair of AirPods, but you’ll probably have trouble getting your hands on them. As spotted by MacRumors on Friday, Apple is selling Year of the Snake Special Edition AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation in celebration of the Lunar New Year (or Spring Festival) on January 29, 2025.

For now, the themed AirPods 4 are only available in ChinaHong KongTaiwan, and Singapore, so you can’t buy them directly from Apple anywhere in North America or Europe.

In the territories where these AirPods are available, they cost the same as the standard model. They also offer all of the same features — the only difference is an engraving of a snake on the AirPods 4 wireless charging case (and a red snake on the packaging).

Other than that, these are the exact same AirPods 4 that we awarded 4.5 stars to in our review last year. As we said at the time, there is plenty of competition in this price range when it comes to wireless headphones, but the AirPods 4 are “a meaningful upgrade over the base AirPods 4, considering the addition of wireless charging and ANC.”

MacRumors explains that releasing special edition AirPods is a tradition for Apple. The company has previously released AirPods to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Year of the Ox, Year of the Tiger, and Year of the Rabbit, but they were all AirPods Pro.

Apple’s Year of the Snake ‌AirPods 4‌ are on sale now and begin shipping on January 8.

Don’t Miss: AirPods Pro 3 may be the world’s best earbuds with these 8 rumored features

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News