Apple released a new version of iOS 17.4.1, but no one knows what changed

By
Published Mar 27th, 2024 7:17AM EDT
New iOS 17.4.1 update for iPhone users
Image: José Adorno for BGR

A few days after releasing iOS 17.4.1 to iPhone users, Apple is now seeding another build of this operating system for the iPhone. Interestingly, it’s not available over the air, so you must really want to update your iPhone to get this new version.

The previous iOS 17.4.1 build was 21E236, and Apple released it during the evening version 21E237. The release notes remain the same: “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Among the bug fixes, Apple also released two important security updates:

CoreMedia

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2024-1580: Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero

WebRTC

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing an image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2024-1580: Nick Galloway of Google Project Zero

How do I update my iPhone to the new iOS 17.4.1 build?

How to fast charge iPhone 15 ProImage source: José Adorno for BGR

At this moment, the only way to update to the latest iOS 17.4.1 build is by connecting your iPhone to your Mac – or your PC. Do you remember the last time you did that?

  • Connect your iPhone to your Mac
  • Open a folder and look for your iPhone’s name under Location
  • Tap to search for an update and then update.

We’ll let you know when Apple releases this build over the air or if the company has something to say about this new version. This week, Apple has also released macOS 14.4.1 to Mac users with important bug fixes.

