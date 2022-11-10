Apple puts iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode feature into test in new campaign

The new Action Mode function is one of the nicest features of the iPhone 14 series. Although it’s available with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple just released a Shot on iPhone campaign highlighting how this feature works with its premium phone.

While the iPhone 13 series debuted Cinematic Mode, Action Mode shines with the iPhone 14 series. According to Apple, it brings “incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when a video is being captured in the middle of the action.”

“Testing the stabilization of Action mode with extreme camera operators on iPhone 14 Pro. Commissioned by Apple,” says the video description.

Apple performs four tests with iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode feature, and the only one that doesn’t look that good is the 360 Rotation test – because there isn’t much movement recorded.

Here are the tests Apple performed:

Test 1 – Follow Cam Handoff: Setting up the test, skateboard down the hill, phone handoff, and side-by-side comparison;

Setting up the test, skateboard down the hill, phone handoff, and side-by-side comparison; Test 2 – Aerial Tracking Shot: Setting up the test, basketball dunk, trampoline jump, and before/after Action Mode;

Setting up the test, basketball dunk, trampoline jump, and before/after Action Mode; Test 3 – 360 Rotation: Setting up the test, wall run, street performer, and side-by-side comparison;

Setting up the test, wall run, street performer, and side-by-side comparison; Test 4 – Rolling Shot: Setting up the test, bicycle shooting, wheel roll, and before/after Action Mode.

With my tests, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can shoot amazing Action Mode videos, but there are a few things to keep in mind, such as:

Outdoor environments with lots of light;

The more action, the better to shoot.

If you try to shoot an Action Mode video without running or cycling, it’s better to use the iPhone’s regular camera stabilization sensor without this feature on.

You can check the result of Apple’s tests in the 2:38-minute video below: