How to enable Action Mode on the iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 brings various new camera features both on the hardware and software side. One of the new software tricks concerns video recording on the new iPhones. It’s called Action Mode, a new video stabilization mode available on all the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple has now released a new Shot on iPhone clip on YouTube. It highlights the iPhone 14 Pro’s Action Mode in various use-case examples. But Action Mode isn’t enabled by default, and doesn’t work in all scenarios. In what follows, we’re going to show you how to enable Action Mode on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14.

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 series, it described Action Mode as a way to record smooth handheld videos without a gimbal, no matter how you shoot them.

The iPhone will take out the shakes and vibration while you’re running around after the subject during action scenes. All you have to do is stay on your subject.

Even before Action Mode, the iPhone was in a class of its own when it comes to shooting video. Action Mode will further stabilize the shot in conditions where it’s not possible to keep the cameras still. Also, Action Mode goes beyond the optical image stabilization that the hardware delivers.

That sounds great in theory. But only when you see actual video samples will you realize the differences between shooting with Action Mode disabled or enabled. That’s where Apple’s video comes in handy, offering all sorts of interesting ways to shoot action scenes without compromising video stability.

How to enable Action Mode on iPhone 14 models

The clip above offers examples with Action Mode disabled and enabled, and the differences are incredible. Apple uses an iPhone 14 Pro to demo the feature. But Action Mode is also available on the cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Action Mode alone might not be enough for regular consumers to purchase a new iPhone 14 model, whether it’s a Pro or a regular device. But content creators who produce plenty of videos that require stabilization might be convinced to get one of the four handsets to take advantage of Action Mode.

How to enable Action Mode on iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

To enable Action Mode, head to the Camera app, switch to Video, and look for the icon showing a person running. Tap it to enable it. That’s all you have to do.

However, Action Mode will need good lighting to work. As you can see in Apple’s video demo, there’s great lighting in all those examples. It won’t work in low-light environments.

