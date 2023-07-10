Apple promotes iPhone 14 Plus battery life in new TV ad

In about two months, Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series. While the current iPhone 14 generation is about to wave adios, the Cupertino firm is promoting its long-lasting battery life ever on its smartphone with the iPhone 14 Plus.

The minute-long ad shows an older man driving a farm truck carrying a giant pumpkin. The road is basically straightforward, and he’s using Apple Maps to know the directions. In the background, it plays Two Miles An Hour by Ludacris.

Basically, the ad intends to show that even if you are on an endless road to reach your destination, you can still count on the iPhone 14 Plus battery. That said, although the regular iPhone 14 models sold poorly, the Plus version, indeed, has the best battery available in an iPhone.

With a slightly larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this version can handle up to 100 hours of listening experience. Interestingly enough, a rumor shows the iPhone 15 series could have almost a 20% increase in battery size, which could take the next generation to a new level of autonomy. These are the battery capacities for the current generation:

14: 3,279 mAh

3,279 mAh 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

4,325 mAh 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

3,200 mAh 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

These are the rumored battery capacities for the iPhone 15 series:

15: 3,877 mAh

3,877 mAh 15 Plus: 4,912 mAh

4,912 mAh 15 Pro: 3,650 mAh

3,650 mAh 15 Pro Max: 4,852 mAh

In addition, Apple is also promoting Crash Detection with an iPhone 14 Pro ad. In this one, Apple shows how a crash test works. – and the iPhone can correctly understand that you are in a car crash. Interestingly, BGR has reported that even with software optimizations, the sensors can still make mistakes in most different cases, such as dancing at a festival or riding a rollercoaster.

That said, the iPhone 15 could be unveiled in about two months. Everything we know about it can be found below.