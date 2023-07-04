iPhone 15 rumor hints at huge boost in battery sizes

After a less-than-stellar upgrade in battery life for the iPhone 14 series, Apple is said to be preparing a huge battery boost for the iPhone 15 series. According to a supposed Foxconn worker speaking to ITHome (via MacRumors), Apple will improve the battery life of all four upcoming new iPhone 15 models set to debut this coming September.

If the rumor is accurate, the iPhone 15 series will have the best battery of any iPhone ever released. In addition, with the new A17 Bionic chip for the Pro models, Apple will be able to offer higher speeds and more efficient power consumption thanks to a new 3nm technology process.

ITHome shared the possible new battery capacities and a comparison with Apple’s previous releases:

iPhone 13 iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh iPhone 14 iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh iPhone 15 iPhone 15: 3,877 mAh iPhone 15 Plus: 4,912 mAh iPhone 15 Pro: 3,650 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,852 mAh

A few other tidbits regarding iPhone 15 rumor cycle could make us understand how Apple is able to fit a larger battery capacity. For example, the company is rumored to offer an improved LiDAR sensor with smaller components. In addition, the Cupertino firm could make all new iPhone versions eSIM only – and not only in the United States.

Rearranging internals alongside these iPhone 15 rumor changes is how Apple could bring better battery life to all models. It’s also important to note that the regular iPhone 15 models will also have a design change, with the Dynamic Island cutout in the front and a new matte finish in the back, as the Pro models could offer a titanium frame for the first time.

The new models will likely be announced in two months from now. During the rumor cycle, we already heard a lot about the iPhone 15, including price changes, new components, improved processors, cameras, and more. You can find all the latest rumors in the roundup below.