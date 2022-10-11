Here are the latest Apple plans to shift iPhone and Mac productions outside China

After the Donald Trump administration, Apple has been more cautious about its reliance on China to produce its devices. With that in mind, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with a report with the latest updates about what are Apple’s plans to produce iPhones and Macs outside China.

In a Twitter thread, Kuo gives a few tidbits about the latest major survey updates. For example, the Indian company Tata group “may cooperate with Pegatron or Wistron in the future to develop the iPhone assembly business.” Currently, more than 80% of the iPhones made in India by Foxconn are to meet domestic demand.

“The potential cooperation of Tata Group and Pegatron or Wistron can acceleratte the icnrease in the proportion of non-China iPhone production,” says the analyst.

For the future, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Thailand will be Apple’s main non-China production site for MacBook, as all MacBook models are currently assembled from production sites located in China.

In the medium term, within 3-5 years, the analyst writes, at least the US market can be supplied by assembly sites located in non-China to reduce potential impacts from political risks.

In the long run, Kuo believes that:

The non-Chinese markets will be supplied by assembly sites located in non-China, while the Chinese market will be supplied by assembly sites located in China;

Assemblers can conduct new product introductions in China and non-China.

While we still have to wait to see all these changes coming into practice, Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain and bet in different countries to minimize costs and also avoid supply constraints – which made the industry suffer for the last two years.

BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s movement to rely less on China as the company expand its business to India, Thailand, Taiwan, and more.