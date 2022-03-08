Apple March event live stream: How to watch live

Apple will host its first major hardware reveal event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8th.

If you want to watch the Peek Performance event live on Tuesday, you can find it on Apple’s website, with the Apple TV app, or just scroll down to find an embedded YouTube video. The event begins at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST, and we expect Apple to reveal a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and MacBook Pro. The company likely has a few surprises in store as well.

How to watch Apple’s March event live

In years past, watching Apple events live was surprisingly difficult. It was once necessary to use Apple’s Safari browser to stream the events on its website. Thankfully, that is no longer the case, and anyone can watch along from any device on YouTube:

What to expect at the Peek Performance event

For months, leaks have been spoiling Apple’s third-generation iPhone SE. We should finally see Apple’s new budget iPhone this week.

According to those reports, the iPhone SE 3 will feature the same design as the 2020 model, with its 4.7-inch display and a Home button with Touch ID. The most significant upgrade that Apple is bringing to the table is the addition of 5G support. Rumors have also suggested that the new iPhone SE will ship with the A15 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, Ceramic Shield technology on the front cover glass, MagSafe, and better battery life.

Rumors have also hinted at new iPad Air and MacBook Pro models. Once again, the designs of both of these devices should be virtually identical to their predecessors. The upgrades will be internal, as Apple will reportedly debut its M2 processor on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the 2022 iPad Air will feature an A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support.

Mac Studio, a new monitor, and more

Initially, it seemed like the three devices above would be the stars of the show. But leaks have continued to spring in the days leading up to the March event. Leakers now claim that Apple will also take this opportunity to reveal a brand new device called the Mac Studio.

According to Luke Miani, the Mac Studio looks like two Mac minis stacked on top of one another. It also shares some design similarities with the MacBook Pro. Apple will supposedly introduce the Mac Studio on Tuesday alongside a new monitor. The monitor is said to have a 27-inch display and slightly thicker bezels than those of the Pro Display XDR.

Finally, there’s a chance that Apple will also unveil a dark green color option for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at the event. After all, the company did pull back the curtain on the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini last April at its Spring Loaded event.