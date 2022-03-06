Apple could be working on a Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid called the Mac Studio

We already knew Apple has big plans for the Mac in 2022. But a new report from 9to5Mac has shared some interesting details about the rumored Mac Pro mini. The rumored computer is said to be a hybrid of the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. The reports hit as Apple continues its journey towards ditching Intel-based processors in its Mac computer lineup.

New Mac Pro minidetails give us our first look at a new Apple computer

Back in January, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman doubled down on reports that Apple was working on a smaller Mac Pro in his Power On newsletter. Gurman reported that the new Mac Pro would offer 40 CPU cores and up to 128 graphics cores. Now, 9to5Mac has cited an unspecified source in a recent report about the Mac Studio. According to its source, Apple is working on two versions of the new Mac Studio. The first version will feature the M1 Max chip that Apple debuted in the 2021 MacBook Pro. The second variant will ship with an even more powerful chip.

This new report seems to back up the claims from Gurman that Apple is indeed working on a smaller professionally based Mac computer. No full details on the Mac Studio have been delivered yet. However, 9to5Mac did share that it believes the Mac Studio will replace the current high-end Intel Mac mini, which is still available on the market right now. With Apple pushing to replace all of its Intel-based Mac computers, it makes sense for the company to move towards a new model for the professional level Mac mini. It also makes sense to change the name up, too, as the M1-powered Mac mini is already out there and readily available to Mac users.

Of course, without any specific sources to back up these reports, we’ll have to wait for Apple to make an official announcement before we know anything for sure.

We could get a preview as early as next week

Apple is holding its spring event on March 8, 2022. That makes it the perfect time for the tech giant to drop Mac Studio details. Especially if the computer is still in development at the moment. There’s no doubt that Apple will want the push to an M1 Mac Pro to be a big deal. Releasing a smaller Mac Pro like the Mac Studio could give them some extra time to iron out any kinks.

It’s also possible that we won’t hear anything about the computer sources are calling the Mac Studio until sometime in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. With so few details to build off of, though, it should be a surprise when it does drop.