Apple just released iPadOS 16.4, and you should update right away

José Adorno
By
Published Mar 27th, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Apple iPad Pro Display
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

After weeks of testing, Apple is now releasing iPadOS 16.4 to all users. After a mild iPadOS 16.3 update, the company is adding more features to the current iPadOS 16 cycle, offering Stage Manager support, the new Freeform app, and more.

20+ new emojis: There are 21 new figures available. And, for the first time, no people figures are being added. The highlights include a donkey, jellyfish, hair pick, high-five hands, and new heart colors.

Web push notifications: Home Screen web apps can finally send web push notifications, including badges. In addition, third-party browsers can show a user interface for users to add a website to their home screen.

Apple Music and Apple Podcasts tweaks: For the Music app, iPadOS 16.4 includes several tweaks. For example, adding a song to the queue no longer brings a full-screen pop-up. The playlists menu also shows the artwork cover in a smaller size. Apple Podcasts, for example, brings changes to the Library, improvements to Up Next, and CarPlay updates.

Apple Books: iPadOS 16.4 brings back the page-turning effect. The animation had been removed with the revamped Books app with iOS 16.

New Home Architecture: After pulling out the new Home architecture with iOS 16.2, Apple is reenabling it.

Apple says there are bug fixes and security improvements with this update. In less than three months, the company will unveil iPadOS 17, meaning we are nearing the end of the iPadOS 16 cycle.

No notable changes are expected for the iPad software in the coming months before the official announcement of iPadOS 17. BGR will keep you posted on the news regarding this and the other operating systems.

Alongside iPadOS 16.4, Apple is also releasing iOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

