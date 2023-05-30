Apple just inexplicably prioritized Android over iPad with the Apple Music Classical app

Apple Music Classical was released a day after iOS 16.4 launched for iPhone users. Now, before the company even announces the iPad and Mac app counterparts, Android has received the classical music app first.

Apple Music Classical is a service based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service the company bought in 2021. After two years of development, Apple released its own version of the app, which has a similar look to Apple Music, but with new tweaks and a focus on this specific genre of music.

With Apple Music Classical, you can access the world’s largest classical music catalog. Search by composer, work, conductor, and more to quickly find any recording. Explore composers, periods, instruments, and more through curated playlists and composer biographies. Get detailed information about what you are listening to.

The service has the largest classical library with more than 5 million songs. It features:

20K+ composers;

115K+ unique classical workers listed;

350+ movements available.

It is available in Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless up to 24 bits. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is also supported.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Interestingly enough, Apple Music Classical for Android offers exclusive features, such as crossfade support, which only Apple Music on Mac and Android has. One reason why Apple could have prioritized the development of this app for Android instead of iPad, Mac, or Apple TV could be because Primephonic worked for both platforms prior.

Apple says this app is for “everyone” as beginners can “begin their exploration with amazing content from Apple Music Classical editors, including The Story of Classical audio companion guide, and Essentials playlists for classical subgenres, composers, instruments and more. Classical experts can use the app’s powerful search to find any desired recording with just a few keywords.”

To use the service, you need to be an Apple Music subscriber. You can find the link to the app on the Google Play Store here.