Apple insider says new AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone SE models coming in 2022 and 2023

Apple is one of the most secretive companies on the planet, but no company is safe from leaks in 2021. A few years ago, we were surprised to learn anything about a new iPhone ahead of the reveal. Now, we are learning details about new Apple products years before the company announces them. To that point, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a report this week detailing Apple’s releases for the next two years. Kuo predicts that Apple will launch three brand new Apple Watch models and its second-generation AirPods Pro in 2022. The iPhone SE 3 will then follow in 2023.

Apple in 2022: New Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2

According to Kuo, the Apple Watch lineup for 2022 may include “Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the extreme sports version.” Apple has been releasing a new watch every year, as it does with the iPhone. As such, the Apple Watch Series 8 was all but guaranteed for 2022. The other two models are a bit more surprising, especially with both slated to come out in the same year.

Rumors of two additional new Apple Watch models coming out in 2022 have been floating around for months. Previously, Bloomberg reported that the sport model would have extra impact resistance and protection compared to the standard model. With its rugged exterior, the new model would be better suited for hiking, climbing, and swimming. This would also give Apple the ability to compete with the likes of Casio, which makes a line of G-Shock watches that can take a beating.

Kuo also expects Apple to launch the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 next year. It has now been over two years since Apple debuted the original AirPods Pro. Rumors about the second-generation model have been circulating ever since. Another Bloomberg report from earlier this year had suggested that Apple would do away with the stems altogether. Much like the Beats Studio Buds, the AirPods Pro 2 would be even more compact. They might also have motion sensors for fitness tracking.

Apple in 2023: iPhone SE 3 and more

But Kuo didn’t stop there. He also speculated about the future of the iPhone SE. The analyst does not expect much from the 2022 iPhone SE, which he claims will feature a modest specifications bump and the familiar 4.7-inch display. In 2023, Apple will release the first true next-generation iPhone SE. Kuo says that we should expect the 2023 iPhone SE to have a larger display and 4GB of RAM.

This lines up with a report that TrendForce published last week. The 2022 iPhone SE will help Apple to expand its reach with an affordable 5G device. Meanwhile, the 2023 iPhone SE will evolve Apple’s budget line with a modern design. Some sources even expect Apple to skip the notch and jump straight to a hole-punch selfie camera on the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

Providing there aren’t any more major disruptions to the supply chain, Apple is going to have a very busy few years. In 2022, we can look forward to the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, rugged Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 2, and iPhone SE 3. Then in 2023, Apple will launch the iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and iPhone SE 4. And that’s just what we know so far.