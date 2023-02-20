Apple holds AI event for employees, but doesn’t announce ChatGPT rival

This month, Apple held an in-person event focused on AI for employees. This summit, which is almost an in-house WWDC, happens every year. Still, with Google and Microsoft announcing efforts to Artificial intelligence thanks to ChatGPT, people wondered whether Apple would also make an important announcement.

Although this AI Apple event wasn’t made for the public eyes, Bloomberg was able to offer a few details about what happened during this keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater. In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says not much was said during this keynote. For example, the company’s AI chief praised its employees, calling, “the talent we have here is truly at the forefront.”

Earlier this month, Apple held its annual internal summit to discuss ongoing machine learning and artificial intelligence advancements within the company. In a brochure for the event, Apple’s AI chief told employees that “machine learning is moving faster than ever, and the talent we have here is truly at the forefront.” While that may be Apple’s belief, I haven’t heard of anything — for consumers — that is a game changer coming out of the summit. For those wondering, I don’t believe Apple previewed a ChatGPT/New Bing competitor or anything of the sort.

While it was unlikely for Apple to announce a consumer product during an employee-only event, at least we know the company is aware that the competition is growing smarter while Siri remains Siri. That said, the past few weeks of Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration with Bing shows how careful a company should be, as its search tool is becoming weirder and, most times, incorrect.

For those expecting more for this Apple AI event, we’ll likely have to wait until WWDC 2023 to get a glimpse of the company’s efforts to improve Artificial intelligence. Apple already has powerful processors that can perform trillions of tasks in a blink of an eye. However, it still struggles with everyday usages, whether because Siri doesn’t understand the context or because it’s under development for specific regions and languages.

Will Apple unfold a ChatGPT competitor? We’ll discover in less than four months.