Apple Frames 3.0 brings support for iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and more

Apple Frames is the easiest way to put screenshots on various Apple devices inside physical frames for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. With version 3.0, MacStories’s Federico Viticci has completely rewritten it by turning it into a faster shortcut while adding several new frames. Here’s what you need to know.

According to a MacStories post, Apple Frames 3.0 shortcut introduces full compatibility with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with Dynamic Island, Apple Watch Ultra, the M2 MacBook Air, and full support for resolution scaling on all iPad models that offer the “More Space” display mode in iOS 16. Vittici calls this updates shortcut “the biggest, most versatile version of Apple Frames to date.”

According to him, Apple Frames 3.0 features a new “underlying structure entirely based on storing assets in a folder in iCloud Drive.” With that, the shortcut should be faster and less prone to strange compositing errors.

The developer also talks a bit about integrating the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island into the shortcut:

Regardless of the kind of screenshot you capture on your iPhone 14 Pro with the Dynamic Island “active” or not, Apple Frames will put it inside a matching frame. This was made possible by Silvia’s excellent work in slicing Apple’s assets and allowing me to overlay the necessary parts of iPhone 14 Pro frames on the Dynamic Island. So, whether you have zero, one, or two activities in the Dynamic Island, Apple Frames 3.0 will work.

Vittici also says that Apple Frames 3.0 now correctly displays the Apple Watch Ultra physical frame for those who own one and brings the M2 MacBook Air in midnight color when screenshotting from an M2 MacBook Air.

Here’s the list of Apple devices supported by this shortcut:

iPhone 8 or newer

Apple Watch Series 4 or newer

iPad 6 or newer

iPad mini 6

iPad Air 4 or newer

iPad Pro 11″ all generations

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2018 or newer

MacBook Pro (2021)

iMac 24″ (2021)

MacBook Air with M1 and M2 chips

You can download Apple Frames 3.0 for free.

