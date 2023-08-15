Apple expects to sell more iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 units than anticipated in 2023

Apple plans to produce 85.6 million units of the iPhone 14 series and 86.3 million units of the new iPhone 15 models by the end of the year. According to the Korean version of The Elec, the Cupertino firm has increased its iPhone production plan by 3.2 million in 2023. Of all the iPhone 15 production, Apple wants to produce 65% of Pro and Pro Max models.

Compared to the production plan in late June, Apple has increased by 1.8 million units for the iPhone 14 series and 1.6 million for the iPhone 15 models. On the other hand, the company expects to produce fewer iPhone 13 models, decreasing 200,000 units in total.

Here’s the breakdown for each iPhone 15 version, according to the publication:

21.8 million units (25%) for the standard model

8.5 million units (10%) for the Plus model

24.2 million units (28%) for the Pro model

31.8 million units (37%) for the Pro Max model

That said, Apple expects to produce 8.3 million iPhone 15 units in this third quarter, 2.3 million units for the Plus model, 8.4 million for the Pro version, and 6.6 million for Pro Max. Then, the company will focus on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the fourth quarter to produce up to 25.2 million units.

The Elec says that “several part makers are experiencing disruptions in the production of the iPhone 15 Pro Max,” so Apple will focus on increasing the standard Pro model production before slowly increasing the numbers of its largest and more expensive phone.

Over the past few weeks, BGR reported that disruptions wouldn’t impact the release of these new models, although it might be challenging to get a Pro Max unit rather than a regular Pro or the standard iPhone 15 and Plus versions.

With that in mind, it’s interesting that neither the iPhone mini nor the iPhone Plus were enough to increase iPhone sales, as these versions don’t sell as much as the Pro models or the regular versions.

All four new models will get the Dynamic Island cutout, a 48MP main camera, and a USB-C port. The Pro versions will get the new A17 Bionic chip, a titanium finish, and the iPhone Pro Max is expected to get a new periscope lens. Below is a roundup of everything we know about the iPhone 15 series.