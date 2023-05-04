Apple Arcade gets 20 new games, including classic Temple Run and Disney titles

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today, Apple announced its Arcade service is getting 20 new “fun games” to pack its more than 200 catalog games. The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade. The expansion also adds popular games from the App Store to the service, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.

“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families.”

The service debuted in 2019, and Apple has bet a few cards on the service. For example, it exclusively launched the long-anticipated FANTASIAN game from Final Fantasy’s creator and, more recently, bet on classic iOS games to land on Apple Arcade to boost subscriptions.

According to Apple, the service offers no ads, no in-app purchases, and strong user privacy protections; the service offers a fun and safe gaming experience for users of all ages. In addition, most games can be played on all Apple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and the subscription can be shared for up to six family members.

The new titles on Apple Arcade include:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennet Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft) Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PKKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Star Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Of these titles, I’m most excited about Temple Run, Snake.io, and LIMBO+. Especially Snake.io, which, at the time, had several ads so you couldn’t play properly – although it was so addictive.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 monthly with a one-month free trial. Users can also get the service by subscribing to Apple One’s Individual ($14.95), Family ($19.95), and Premier ($29.95) monthly plans.