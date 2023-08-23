Apple almost leaked the iPhone 15 in Mexico City

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled three weeks from now. While CAD files and schematics leaks already gave us a good look at the upcoming models, Apple itself almost let us spot the iPhone 15 in the wild before it was even announced.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

TikTok user Cris Martínez (via 9to5Mac) posted a video about Apple recording a campaign close to the Antara flagship store in Mexico City. That said, this doesn’t seem to be any campaign, as the actor who did the guided tour of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 was the one starring in the ad.

Since it’s not unusual for Apple to start taking photos and recording ads about new products around a month before its official release, this could actually point to the future iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro guided tour.

Previous iterations of this campaign made the actor walk with the new iPhones through New York and California. If Apple chose Mexico City this time, this would be the first international location to promote the iPhone in these guided tours as they go through all the major changes and features of each generation.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Since a periscope lens is expected to be featured on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple could use the Mexico City scenario to highlight photos with higher optical zoom during vacation.

Unfortunately, Martínez’s TikTok doesn’t show the actor holding an iPhone, so it’s unclear if he recorded with the iPhone 15 outdoors or not.

One thing is for sure: Apple will likely announce its upcoming event next week, and we’ll soon learn everything about the new iPhones, including the changes in their design, cameras, processor, and much more.

Below, we gathered everything we are expecting from Apple’s September Event.