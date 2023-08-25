Another iPhone 15 model possibly spotted in Indian regulatory database

A week after an unreleased iPhone model was spotted in the Indian regulatory database, MySmartPrice has discovered another one. Possibly, it’s another iPhone 15 model that is expected to be unveiled in a few weeks from now.

The previous model number found was A3094, and the new one is A3090. Both have been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standard website. They are currently listed alongside some other known iPhones, which is why the publication guesses that this could be, in fact, the iPhone 15.

Currently, Apple is expected to unveil four different models of the iPhone 15 in September. Even though an Ultra phone has been discussed, it’s unclear if Apple will call the Pro Max Ultra or if this could be an entirely new phone.

Latest rumor by reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple could unveil an iPhone Ultra in 2024, as it’s expected to be a whole new iPhone model and not just a rebrand.

So far, BGR has learned much about the upcoming iPhone 15 during this year of leaks and reports.

The regular iPhone 15 models are expected to get the A16 Bionic chip, receive an improved 48MP primary camera, switch the Lightning port to USB-C, and get new color options. On the other hand, the Pro models will get thinner bezels, the A17 Bionic chip, and a titanium frame. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get an exclusive periscope lens.

In addition, last week, X user @aaronp613 discovered other unreleased Apple products on the Indian regulatory database. The AirPods have the model A3048, and the MagSafe Charger has the model A3088.

Regarding the AirPods, it might be the possible new USB-C smart charging case for AirPods Pro 2, as previously rumored. Although we didn’t hear anything about a new MagSafe Charger, Apple could also update this accessory to feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning.

Below is everything we expect from Apple’s upcoming September event.