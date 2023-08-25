AMD reveals RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT prices and release date

September will be a big month for PC users looking to upgrade their machines, as AMD has finally revealed the release date for the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT. Both graphics cards are set to release on September 6 and will ship with a free copy of Starfield to sweeten the deal.

The release on September 6 will no doubt bring some heat to Nvidia, whose similarly priced RTX 4600 Ti will now be the more expensive option on the market, especially when looking at the amount of video memory you’ll be working with. At launch, the RX 7700 XT will retail for $449 with 12GB of VRAM, while the 7800 XT will ship for $499 with 16GB of VRAM.

Image source: AMD

It’s unclear yet if the generation-over-generation benefits from the RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT will prove great enough to warrant an upgrade from AMD’s last-gen cards, but if you’ve been holding out on getting a new card, now might not be a bad time to upgrade. These new prices may also help push last-gen prices down, as the RX 6800 XT is still retailing for around $530 after debuting at outrageous prices.

The new cards, of course, are still large, as they’ll be fighting against Nvidia’s higher-end offerings from the RTX 40 Series. However, they are slightly larger than Nvidia’s two-slot design, and will take up around 2.5 slots worth of width in a desktop computer, The Verge reports. They’ll also require more power to beef up than Nvidia’s offerings, with both taking 265W versus the 200W of Nvidia’s options.

You can see the full specs of the two cards above, which AMD showcased during a special reveal event. Both new cards will also take full advantage of AMD’s FSR 3 while targeting 60FP at 1440P resolution. FSR 3 also introduces a new “Native Anti-Aliasing” setting, which sharpens game graphics instead of upscaling them from a lower resolution.