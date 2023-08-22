Starfield gets a live-action trailer ahead of its September 6th launch

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and to build up even more hype around its release, Xbox has debuted a live-action trailer for the game.

Gamescom kicked off today and the opening presentation of the event has already debuted a ton of trailers for new games. From trailers for Tekken, Little Nightmares III, and Assassin’s Creed: Mirage to Call of Duty showing off gameplay from the first level of Modern Warfare III, we got a look at a lot of what’s coming soon in gaming.

Of course, Starfield, which is likely to be the biggest game of the year, opened the show with a presentation from none other than the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard. In addition to discussing what’s to be expected when Starfield launches on September 6th, Howard also announced that Bethesda built a 400-seat theater at Gamescom for people to watch the opening parts of the game.

However, Todd Howard and some gameplay weren’t the only things we got today when it came to Starfield. During the opening night of Gamescom, Xbox and Bethesda also released a live-action trailer for the game. The trailer shows off some of the experiences and feeling Bethesda is hoping you’ll experience when taking the role of an adventurer through the universe. You can check out the trailer from YouTube below:

There’s a lot going on with Starfield lately. In addition to getting its own showcase when Xbox held its yearly showcase of games earlier this summer, Microsoft also just announced the first wraps for the Xbox Series X which includes a special edition wrap for Starfield. Unfortunately, you won’t have it in time for the game’s launch as Xbox is expecting it to launch in October.

Starfield will release on September 6, 2023. The game will be available on both Xbox and PC and also available as part of Xbox Game Pass. I personally already have the game pre-installed on my Series X, so I’ll be ready to take it to the stars when it officially debuts.