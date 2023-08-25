Don’t update Windows 11 if you have an MSI motherboard

Microsoft has made a big oopsie in its latest update for Windows 11. According to PCMag, some Windows 11 users have begun to experience blue screens of death (BSOD) after updating to one of the operating system’s latest updates. The problem seems to be tied to specific MSI boards at the moment, so check where your board stacks up before downloading the update.

The update that seems to be breaking Windows 11 computers right now is update KB5029351, which was released earlier this month. The update seems to only affect MSI motherboards from the Intel 600 and 700 Series, and MSI has recommended avoiding the update if you haven’t installed it already.

The error that it keeps chucking out is an “unsupported processor” error, and the update isn’t anything critical enough to risk your computer being hung up on BSODs. If you have installed the update and have an MSI board, then you can make use of a temporary workaround to fix the issue while waiting for Microsoft to release an official fix itself.

Both MSI and Microsoft are now aware of the issue, and both companies are actively looking for the culprit of the issue. However, there’s no timetable of when exactly the two companies expect a final fix to be released. In the meantime, it’s best to hold off on updating your Windows 11 operating system if you have an MSI motherboard.

If you aren’t sure what type of motherboard you have, you can easily check it through your computer’s settings by searching for System Information and then looking for the BaseBoard Manufacturer and BaseBoard Product in the System Summary. This will tell you who made your motherboard and which type of motherboard it is.

If you have a motherboard from Micro-Star International, you will want to check it against MSI’s listings to see if it falls into the Intel 600 and 700 series before updating so you can avoid these Windows 11 BSODs. Future updates for the operating system could also bring AI tools to Microsoft Paint.