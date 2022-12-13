Click to Skip Ad
AMD newest GPUs are already being sold for outrageous prices

Dec 13th, 2022
AMD graphics card prices dropping
Image: Gigabyte / Newegg

AMD just dropped the new RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards, but if you were hoping for a good deal, you’re going to be disappointed. That’s because the cards managed to sell out as quickly as they went on sale, and as a result, we’re already seeing some outrageous AMD GPU prices from scalpers and resellers.

The popularity of the new AMD GPUs was a given. Even though their performance appears to fall behind the Nvidia 4090 a good deal in most cases, AMD’s graphics cards have always been a nice alternative for those who aren’t big fans of the green tech giant. Unfortunately, popularity can hurt, and scalpers are once more holding the latest AMD GPU stock hostage at unreasonable prices.

According to reports from Digital Trends, some retailers only had a few of the newest AMD cards in stock. So, it was only a matter of time until things sold out, and we began to see outrageous AMD GPU prices popping up on third-party sites. Still, seeing this actively happening and these retailers still doing so little to combat it is very disappointing.

Scalping has been a terrible ordeal that many people looking to upgrade their system’s graphics card have had to deal with over the past three years. Recently Nvidia and AMD GPU prices have been starting to even out, but it seems we’re in for the long haul again, as retailers have seemingly learned nothing from the last few years of customer complaints.

If you were hoping to get your hands on one of the newest AMD graphics cards, then you’re most likely out of luck, unless you’re okay with paying double the cost of the card with the current AMD GPU prices that we’re seeing from scalpers. My advice, if you are looking to upgrade, would be to keep your eye on trusted retailers who offer waiting lists.

That is your best bet for actually getting your hands on a card at an acceptable cost, though it won’t be the quickest process ever.

