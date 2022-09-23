AirPods Pro 2 have an interesting design change no one knew about

The AirPods Pro 2nd-generation is shipping to buyers who preordered the device on Friday. It’ll also be available in Apple retail stores and other retailers, assuming there’s enough stock to go around. And you can read our detailed AirPods Pro 2nd-generation review before you buy. But there’s a new development that AirPods Pro users should be aware of. You should use the AirPods Pro 2 with the tips Apple made for them, not the first-gen ones,

The same goes for the AirPods Pro 1st-generation. Customers should be getting the first-gen tips for the earphones.

When Apple introduced the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 earphones, the company confirmed many of the rumors that we heard in the past few years. The new AirPods Pro feature the same design as their predecessors, although the case has received various design tweaks that make it easier to find and carry.

One of the AirPods Pro 2 surprises was a fourth size for the ear tips. They come in XS, S, M, and L sizes, ensuring an even better fit.

The better the fit, the better the active noise cancellation (ANC) experience. After all, the AirPods Pro 2nd-generation offer better ANC than the first-gen model. But only if the tips deliver a good enough seal.

If you thought you could use the AirPods Pro 1st-generation tips you’ve gotten used to, you should know they’re not compatible with the second generation.

Apple released a support document that addresses tip compatibility. Apple mentions that the tips are not interchangeable:

Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience. As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips.

As MacRumors points out, the second-generation AirPods Pro tips work with the first-gen model. So the new tips are compatible with both AirPods Pro generation. That means the first-gen tips fit the second-gen model. But mismatching them might lead to audio issues.

Considering Apple’s support document, mismatching the tips might lead to a sub-par audio experience.

The support document is important especially for those AirPods Pro or AirPods Pro 2 users who lose the tips that came with the product. They should make sure they purchase a suitable model.

Finally, there’s one other use case scenario that the support document applies to. Some first-gen AirPods Pro owners might want to try the XS tips size that ships with the AirPods Pro 2 for a better fit. They can purchase the tips separately, but their audio experience might suffer.

Remember that an Ear Tip Fit Test feature is available on iPhone to determine the right size for the tips. It should help you choose the best size for your model. While we’re at it, you should also check our AirPods Pro tricks guide to help you make the most of your earphones.

