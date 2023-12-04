During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple announced tvOS 17, one of the most important Apple TV software updates in years. It brings FaceTime to Apple’s set-top box, a revamped Control Center, a Find My Siri remote function, and more.

But two other features expected to come later this year are finally available: support for VPNs and third-party video conferencing apps. During this weekend, ExpressVPN and Zoom released their Apple TV apps.

For ExpressVPN’s new app, users can enjoy:

Streaming 4K and HD content

Change your location to any of the 105 countries they support

Although for people who love watching streamings, using a VPN can let them access a wider library (as maybe a show they want to watch in service is only available in a specific country), it’s also one of the best options for teachers and companies that need to access local files on the Apple TV. Not only is the server encrypted, but it lets them access files on Apple’s set-top box that they couldn’t before, making their workflows more seamless.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For the Zoom app, X user Sigmund Judge spotted the application being available on the App Store and highlighted the main features:

Start and join Zoom Meetings with one click from your device

HD video and audio

Calendar integration

Invite friends or colleagues via phone, email, or Zoom contacts

View in-meeting chat

Ability to be assigned to a breakout room

Although taking a Zoom call on a TV might sound weird at first, there are many benefits to using your iPhone as the main camera. The image is better than most webcams available, and you can also see more people on group calls, see charts, or even present a meeting with more professionalism, thanks to Center Stage.

With these two apps now available for Apple TV users, even more applications will be released in the near future with similar capabilities. Rather sooner than later, tvOS 17.2 will also be made available, and it will bring a significant TV app revamp alongside a few new features you can learn more about below.