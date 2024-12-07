9 annoying iPhone bugs iOS 18.2 is going to fix next week

The launch of iOS 18.2 is just around the corner. If you’re experiencing some bugs on your iPhone, this upcoming software update might finally solve some of the issues. In addition, Apple is even fixing some problems related to the newest iPhone 16 models.

Upon the rollout of iOS 18.2 RC, Apple shared the full release notes for the update. Along with all of the new features and additions, the company also revealed which bugs it plans to fix, focusing on issues that users are having with photos:

Fixes an issue where recently captured photos do not appear immediately in the All Photos grid

Fixes an issue where Night mode photos in Camera could appear degraded when capturing long exposures (iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Beyond those fixes, Apple also shared that the following issues have been resolved:

Fixed: If you use the Ignore Trackpad setting, it will be reset after updating to iOS 18.2 Beta. (139611885)

Fixed: Play Sound and Precision Finding features of AirTags, AirPods, and third-party Find My-enabled accessories might not work. (138283512)

Fixed: For devices with MDM profiles, users with anonymous restrictions are unable to sign out. (135440023)

Fixed: Requests to generate images with ChatGPT in Writing Tools might fail. (138791595)

Fixed: Recategorizing an email from a domain with a high number of messages might cause unexpected grouping behavior. (140360935)

Fixed: Stickers might not appear on the Emoji keyboard or in the sticker sheet. The sticker sheet is accessed through the Stickers item in Messages or in various other places like Freeform and Markup. You’ll either see missing stickers or a message that states you do not have any stickers. (138790914)

Fixed: Messages might not appear in the Messages app. (138152993)

It’s possible that other issues you might be experiencing on your iPhone could be fixed with next week’s iOS 18.2 update. BGR also has an article highlighting all the new features coming with iOS 18.2. You can find that story below.